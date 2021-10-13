Daily Weather Forecast For Yuma

YUMA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 62 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 30 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 55 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 67 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.