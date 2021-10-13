Glenwood Daily Weather Forecast

GLENWOOD, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 72 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



