Glenwood Daily Weather Forecast
GLENWOOD, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
