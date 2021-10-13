Eutawville Daily Weather Forecast
EUTAWVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0