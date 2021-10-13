Eutawville Daily Weather Forecast

EUTAWVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.