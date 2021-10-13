4-Day Weather Forecast For Phillips
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
