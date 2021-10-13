Manila Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MANILA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 48 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



