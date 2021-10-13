4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Point
WEST. POINT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
