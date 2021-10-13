4-Day Weather Forecast For Galivants Ferry
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
