World

Kosovo-USA: Eternal Relations

uiowa.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a lecture on relations between Kosovo and the U.S. delivered by Ambassador Sabri Kiçmari. Wednesday, October 13 noon-1pm (CST) Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.

events.uiowa.edu

spectrumnews1.com

Kosovo war veterans plead innocent to witness intimidation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors at a European Union-backed Kosovo war crimes court said that two leaders of a war veterans' association who went on trial Thursday deliberately tried to undermine investigations by intimidating witnesses and publicizing leaked confidential documents. Hysni Gucati, who was chairman of the Kosovo Liberation...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Serb jailed for crimes in 1998-1999 war in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — An ethnic Serb was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Kosovo on Tuesday after being convicted of war crimes, including involvement in a massacre during the 1998-1999 war. The court in Kosovo’s capital, Pristina, handed down the ruling against the man, who was arrested in...
POLITICS
defense.gov

Readout of Defense Talks With Kosovo

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T. Semelroth provided the following readout:. The Department of Defense and the Ministry of Defense of Kosovo conducted Bilateral Defense Consultations October 14-15 at the Pentagon. The purpose of the meetings was to discuss bilateral security cooperation priorities and implementation of the Kosovo Security Force’s 10-year transition plan. Leaders shared information about projects aimed at helping improve the practical capabilities and interoperability of the Kosovo Security Force.
MILITARY
Kenosha News.com

Kosovo votes in municipal elections, focus on Pristina race

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo is holding municipal elections Sunday in which the left-wing party that has been in government for eight months is aiming to capture the city hall of the capital, Pristina. About 1.9 million voters are casting ballots to elect mayors for 38 municipalities and some 1,000...
WORLD
The Independent

Swedish FM visits Israel to mend ties after diplomatic rift

Sweden s foreign minister visited Israel on Monday in an effort to mend ties after years in which the two countries have been at odds over the conflict with the Palestinians Sweden's Social Democratic-led government recognized Palestinian statehood in 2014, making it the first large European country to do so since the end of the Cold War. Its former foreign minister’s comments in support of the Palestinians drew angry responses from Israeli officials.Ann Linde tweeted that her visit — the first by a Swedish foreign minister in a decade — marks a “new beginning.”Linde began her trip with a...
POLITICS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Kosovo opposition wins, but most communes in runoffs

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Preliminary results on Monday show that the center-right opposition parties have dominated in Kosovo’s municipal elections but more than half of communes will go to runoffs in a month's time. About 1.9 million voters in the small Balkan nation were electing mayors for 38 municipalities and...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Improving Relations

Human relations are never static. Nor are international relations. Middle East observers say the growing bonhomie between Arabs and Jews today offers yet another manifestation of this truth . Last year, burying their past animosities with Israel, the United Arab Emirates , Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco formalized their relations with...
WORLD
#Kosovo#University Of Iowa
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilot tells the story of a tense mission over the Barents Sea where he spotted a Soviet MiG-31 scrambled to intercept his Blackbird

‘I assumed the MiG-31 pilot would like nothing better than an opportunity to fire his missiles at an SR-71 Blackbird,’ Ed Yeilding, SR-71 Blackbird pilot. ‘Flying straight toward each other in our supersonic jets, I was reminded of two gallant medieval knights galloping full speed toward each other, only I did not have a weapon,’ Ed Yeilding, former SR-71 Blackbird pilot recalls.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
Washington Post

Trump wanted to slash the federal government. But federal agencies are doing just fine.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
POTUS
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump Under Oath

Former President Trump answered questions under oath as part of a deposition. A civil lawsuit was filed by protesters who say they were assaulted by Trump’s security staff outside Trump Tower in 2015. Glenn Kirschner joins to break down the legal implications for Donald Trump.Oct. 18, 2021.
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
WORLD

