College of Public Health Distinguished Faculty Lecture

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time, non-exempt Community Disease Control Specialist II, Hepatitis C Bridge Counselor to work as a regionally based, specialized counselor that provides active care referral for people living with Hepatitis C (HCV), requiring specializing care and treatment. Duties include identification of Hepatitis C positive clients to engage and link these individuals with a primary care provider. The Hepatitis C Bridge Counselor is a regionally based position in Jackson County but provides active care referral for people in Western North Carolina counties living with Hepatitis C. The position also will target HCV positive inmates upon release from incarceration and their partners. Applicants must maintain a valid NC driver's license. The starting salary is $36,369.35. MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE include: Graduation from a four-year college or university preferably with a degree in human services or science and two years' experience as a Community Disease Control Specialist I; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit completed and signed a Jackson County Application (available at www.jacksonnc.org) to Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Martha Thomasson; 538 Scotts Creel Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or to NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway St., Suite 2; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing date: Friday, October 8, 2021. AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. Pre-employment drug screen and criminal background checks are required. Jackson County participates in the federal E-Verify program. 31.
