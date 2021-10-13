College of Public Health Distinguished Faculty Lecture

SAN LUIS VALLEY - When it comes to people getting sick, treating an illness at the individual level takes a different approach to preventing disease at the population level. It’s easy to see how a medication or treatment can help you or a family member get better if you are sick. It can be harder to understand how an action you might take or decide not to take will impact your community. This is the difference between direct patient care, what you get when you go to the doctor or ER, and public health measures, when you are asked to take an action (or not take an action) to help prevent others in your community from getting sick.

ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO