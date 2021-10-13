Daily Weather Forecast For Stevenson

STEVENSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



