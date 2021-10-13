Sutton Weather Forecast
SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0