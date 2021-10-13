CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connell, WA

Weather Forecast For Connell

 5 days ago

CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cPqibk900

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of light rain during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while patchy frost overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

