Weather Forecast For Connell
CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while patchy frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
