Weather Forecast For Connell

CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of light rain during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 57 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while patchy frost overnight High 58 °F, low 41 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



