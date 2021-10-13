Daily Weather Forecast For Cotulla
COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- 14 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0