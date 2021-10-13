Daily Weather Forecast For Cotulla

COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 58 °F 14 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.