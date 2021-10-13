4-Day Weather Forecast For Scott City
SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- 13 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
