Telluride Daily Weather Forecast
TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight
- High 40 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Snow showers likely during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 37 °F, low 16 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 43 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
