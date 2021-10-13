Telluride Daily Weather Forecast

TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight High 40 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Snow showers likely during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 37 °F, low 16 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 43 °F, low 24 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 54 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.