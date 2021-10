I am a long-time FIFA Ultimate Team fan. I first indulged in the mode in FIFA 12 – yes, I had Welliton and Doumbia up front – and I have played FIFA’s most competitive and popular mode frequently ever since. Last year though, in FIFA 21, I finally cracked. Maybe it was the gameplay, or maybe I was simply feeling too drained after plowing away at FUT for more than eight years, but I did not enjoy the mode in FIFA 21. By the New Year, I had downed tools completely, only booting up the game for the occasional Pro Clubs session.

