Lewisville carjacking suspect found hiding in Southlake Home Depot

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

A carjacking suspect is now behind bars after being found hiding in the toilet section at the Southlake Home Depot on Highway 114 near Kimball and Southlake Boulevard.

A couple of fire marshals were out on the roads and saw a man driving erratically. They kept an eye on him until he stopped in the Home Depot parking lot where he bailed out and ran into the store.

Calling police, they followed the man inside and saw him hiding in the toilet section.

Officers learned he'd been driving a vehicle carjacked in Lewisville. So, they came inside, flushed him out of where he was hiding and made the arrest to hold him for Lewisville police.

