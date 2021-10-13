Corning Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CORNING, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
