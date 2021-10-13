Inorganic/CER Seminar - Jennifer Wacker, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab

Professor Konstantin Slutsky; Iowa State University. Abstract: It has been proved by Foreman, Rudolph, and Weiss that classification of measure-preserving transformations up to conjugation is an infeasible task. Long before the descriptive set theoretical viewpoint allowed for estimating the complexity of this classification problem, ergodic theorists shifted their attention to weaker forms of equivalence. The paramount idea here belongs to Dye, who introduced the concept of a full group of an action, which became an important algebraic invariant encoding the orbit partition. The scope of applicability of these ideas grew in a multitude of directions, two of which are most relevant to our talk. First, the concept of a full group was generalized to Borel measure-preserving actions of Polish groups (Carderi and Le Ma?tre) and second, various subgroups of full groups were found to correspond to stronger types of equivalence than the orbit equivalence of actions. The latter phenomena first appeared prominently in Cantor dynamics in the works of Giordano, Putnam, and Skau, who showed that the so-called topological full groups encode flip-conjugacy of minimal homeomorphisms of the Cantor set. Motivated by this correspondence, Le MaÃ®tre introduced L1 full groups of discrete group actions as the analog of topological full groups within the framework of ergodic theory.

