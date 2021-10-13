CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inorganic/CER Seminar - Jennifer Wacker, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab

uiowa.edu
 6 days ago

The Department of Chemistry presents Jennifer Wacker of the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab presenting as part of the Inorganic/Chemistry Education Research Seminar series. For a Zoom link to this presentation, email chem-admin@uiowa.edu. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with...

events.uiowa.edu

uiowa.edu

UI Staff Council October 2021 Meeting

Https://staff-council.uiowa.edu/ for details. Please email staff-council@uiowa.edu for Zoom meeting joining details. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

Virtual Training Seminar – Corporate Finance & Credit Analysis

VIRTUAL Corporate Finance & Credit Analysis Training Seminar. Apply your classroom knowledge to corporate scenarios. Juniors and Seniors majoring in Finance, Economics or Accounting with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. WHAT:. An exclusive seminar by Senior Finance Executives at GreatAmerica. Learn the “Five C’s of Credit” and gain a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
uiowa.edu

Colloquium - Thad Wadas - "Using Polyazamacrocycle Ligands to Improve the Zirconium-89 Immuno-PET Paradigm"

Colloquium "Using Polyazamacrocycle Ligands to Improve the Zirconium-89 Immuno-PET Paradigm" presented by Thad Wadas of the Department of Radiology at the University of Iowa at 3:30PM on 10/15/2021. For more information, please email chem-admin@uiowa.edu. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a...
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

College of Engineering Tailgate

We're very excited to have you join us for a weekend full of events at the College of Engineering! We welcome you to the College of Engineering Homecoming Tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm at the Seamans Center for Engineering Arts & Sciences, 103 S. Capitol Street, Iowa City, Iowa 52242.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

NSF Major Research Instrumentation Panel Discussion with Successful Awardees

Thinking about applying to the NSF Major Research Instrumentation (MRI) program? Want to learn more about this limited submission opportunity? Then this session is for you!. The Research Development Office is presenting a NSF MRI Panel Discussion/Q&A session on Monday, October 18 from 9-10am moderated by Rich Hichwa (Sr. Assoc. VP for Research). This panel session will provide an opportunity to hear from three accomplished NSF MRI award recipients regarding their experience with the application process, need-to-know information, plus much more.
ENGINEERING
uiowa.edu

Operator Theory Seminar - Professor Konstantin Slutsky

Professor Konstantin Slutsky; Iowa State University. Abstract: It has been proved by Foreman, Rudolph, and Weiss that classification of measure-preserving transformations up to conjugation is an infeasible task. Long before the descriptive set theoretical viewpoint allowed for estimating the complexity of this classification problem, ergodic theorists shifted their attention to weaker forms of equivalence. The paramount idea here belongs to Dye, who introduced the concept of a full group of an action, which became an important algebraic invariant encoding the orbit partition. The scope of applicability of these ideas grew in a multitude of directions, two of which are most relevant to our talk. First, the concept of a full group was generalized to Borel measure-preserving actions of Polish groups (Carderi and Le Ma?tre) and second, various subgroups of full groups were found to correspond to stronger types of equivalence than the orbit equivalence of actions. The latter phenomena first appeared prominently in Cantor dynamics in the works of Giordano, Putnam, and Skau, who showed that the so-called topological full groups encode flip-conjugacy of minimal homeomorphisms of the Cantor set. Motivated by this correspondence, Le MaÃ®tre introduced L1 full groups of discrete group actions as the analog of topological full groups within the framework of ergodic theory.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Math Physics Seminar - Professor Wayne Polyzou

A non-perturbative discussion about the relation between instant and front-form quantum field theory, their vacua, and spontaneous symmetry breaking. Abstract: Quantum field theory on a light front has a number of interesting properties. Among these are the vacuum is niavely trivial, spontaneous symmetry breaking must be realized in a very different way than t is realized in instant form quantum field theory, and there are questions about the equivalence of the two approaches.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Microbiology and Immunology Seminar: Dr. J. Victor Garcia-Martinez, PhD

Bowen Science Building, Watzke Auditorium (III) Contact Kerry Jones (kerry-jones@uiowa.edu) with questions. Director, UNC International Center for the Advancement of Translational Science. Oliver Smithies Investigator. Professor, Medicine, Immunology and Microbiology. University of North Carolina School of Medicine. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

UI College of Pharmacy Building Dedication Ceremony

Join us as we celebrate the completion of our new state-of-the-art building that will educate future pharmacists and scientists for years to come!. More information coming soon here. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires...
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

College of Engineering Party After the Parade

We're very excited to have you join us for a weekend full of events at the College of Engineering! We welcome you to the College of Engineering for the Party after the Parade on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, 7:00 pm-9:00 pm at the Seamans Center for Engineering Arts & Sciences, 103 S. Capitol Street, Iowa City, Iowa 52242.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

CAMS Seminar with Visiting Scholar Michael S. Wolf: The End is the Beginning: Assessing Pandemic ‘Spillover Effects’ among High Risk, Older Adults with Multiple Chronic Conditions

For Zoom connection info, please contact cams-info@uiowa.edu. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
HEALTH
uiowa.edu

South Asian Studies Program Seminar

The South Asian Studies Program, International Programs, and Global Health Studies will present the Fall 2021 South Asian Studies Program Seminar on Wednesday, October 13, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom, featuring talks from 2021 Ananthamurthy-funded Global Health Studies Interns with the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM). The Global Health Studies...
WORLD
uiowa.edu

College of Pharmacy Homecoming Alumni, Family, and Friends Celebration

Join the fun for a family-friendly event following the Homecoming parade as we celebrate all College of Pharmacy alumni. More information coming soon here!. 2021 Reunion Classes - 1961, 1966, 1971, 1976, 1981, 1986, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

BUILD: Responsible Action - Disability Accommodations on Campus

The session focuses on increasing awareness around where we succeed and where we need to improve supporting individuals with disability. Participants will learn about the history of the Disability Rights Movement, and relevant law and policy. Additionally, we’ll discuss what our responsibilities are for accommodation, why it matters, and strategies we can immediately implement in our departments, organizations, and communities.
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

Law Alumni Awards

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Information Session: Honors in the History Major

Information Session for those students interested in honors in the history major. Honors in the major differs from University Honors and students must obtain permission from the History Department Honors Director to pursue Honors in the Major. If you have questions ahead of the meeting you can read more at...
COLLEGES
