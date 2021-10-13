REDCap Training

To me, one of the worst things about high school was the lack of autonomy over your own schedule; you sat in class for 1/3rd of the day, then went to your practices afterward, then crammed in time for your homework at some point once you finally got home before going to bed and doing it all over again. That system (specifically, spending so much time in class every day) is designed in the most rigid way imaginable and doesn’t allow students to set their schedules up in a manner that fits their needs.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO