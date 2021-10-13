CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REDCap Training

This training will cover REDCap surveys and logic. From enabling surveys to automatic survey invitations, we'll demonstrate the full survey functionality in REDCap. In addition, we'll cover hiding/showing fields with branching logic, calculating the difference between 2 dates with a calculated field, and other logical functions available in REDCap. After this training, you will have the ability to create and send surveys in a variety of ways as well as creating more complex projects using logic.

TriNetX Training

TriNetX Analytics is a new functionality within the TriNetX toolset. You will be able to explore and compare cohorts, review cohort characteristics and compare outcomes of interest. We will demonstrate how to use these tools and give examples on best practices for when to use these different measures. After this...
Is CSPO Training Worth It?

Certified Scrum Product Owner® (CSPO®) is a scrum certification course offered by ScrumAlliance for those who want to take up the product owner role in a scrum team. The course covers Agile, scrum fundamentals, and many non-scrum topics such as product vision, release planning, product roadmap, estimation, burn down and burn up charts. Here are some compelling reasons to do a CSPO® course.
How to train your magnet

When training for a marathon, runners must gradually ramp up the distance of their runs. They know that their runs in the early days of training do not define what they will one day be capable of; they’re building a strong foundation that will help them reach their full potential.
How to Make a College Schedule That Works For You

To me, one of the worst things about high school was the lack of autonomy over your own schedule; you sat in class for 1/3rd of the day, then went to your practices afterward, then crammed in time for your homework at some point once you finally got home before going to bed and doing it all over again. That system (specifically, spending so much time in class every day) is designed in the most rigid way imaginable and doesn’t allow students to set their schedules up in a manner that fits their needs.
Virtual Training Seminar – Corporate Finance & Credit Analysis

VIRTUAL Corporate Finance & Credit Analysis Training Seminar. Apply your classroom knowledge to corporate scenarios. Juniors and Seniors majoring in Finance, Economics or Accounting with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. WHAT:. An exclusive seminar by Senior Finance Executives at GreatAmerica. Learn the “Five C’s of Credit” and gain a...
Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
How Many Dimensions Does Our Universe Really Have?

Theoretical physics is a fascinating and (at times) amusing field. While most people would not claim to know much about this field of research, many of its more advanced concepts come up in popular culture all the time. In fact, words like "nuclear," "quantum," and "multiverse" are often key to the plot of our favorite TV shows and movies.
New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
Gateway to Opportunity Training Series

Staff from the Youth & Community Engagement (YCE) team and Data Innovation Project (DIP) kicked off a virtual, 3-part training series to introduce the foundational components of the Gateway to Opportunity (G2O) program to partners from around the state. The first training session held on September 28 covered an introduction to work-based learning and how it advances equity, and an overview of the G2O model.
Busted! Astronomers Confirm The Large Magellanic Cloud Totally Ate Another Galaxy

The Milky Way galaxy has a history of violence. Over the Universe's 13.8-billion-year lifespan, it has repeatedly collided with and subsumed multiple other galaxies – and it's not done. It's in the process of merging with smaller satellite galaxies even as you read these words: the Sagittarius Dwarf Spheroidal Galaxy, and the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. But these satellite galaxies aren't innocents in the matter, oh no. A team of astronomers led by Alessio Mucciarelli of the University of Bologna in Italy has found evidence that the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is also a cannibal, having merged with another galaxy at...
Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
Analytics and Metrics in Teaching Technologies

Join this session to explore ways to use data about student behaviors and how to find that information using ICON and other tools. The Office of Teaching, Learning & Technology offers individual, small group, or departmental training. We also offer training on a variety of instructional technology needs such as ICON, digital media solutions, lecture capture, technology consulting, instructional assessment, TILE, general assignment classrooms, and more. To learn more about the services we offer, please visit our website at teach.its.uiowa.edu.
Inorganic/CER Seminar - Jennifer Wacker, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab

The Department of Chemistry presents Jennifer Wacker of the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab presenting as part of the Inorganic/Chemistry Education Research Seminar series. For a Zoom link to this presentation, email chem-admin@uiowa.edu. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with...
A new fossil discovery may add hundreds of millions of years to the evolutionary history of animals

Ever wonder how and when animals swanned onto the evolutionary stage? When, where and why did animals first appear? What were they like? Life has existed for much of Earth’s 4.5-billion-year history, but for most of that time it consisted exclusively of bacteria. Read more: Life on Earth was nothing but slime for a 'boring billion' years Although scientists have been investigating the evidence of biological evolution for over a century, some parts of the fossil record remain...
Monthly IT Security Seminars

The Information Security and Policy Office (ISPO) host monthly seminars on security-related topics of interest. Seminars are held the second Wednesday of each month, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., and are open to members of the University and neighbor partnering communities to attend, and keep informed on a variety of Information Security topics of interest.
Canceled: Structural Biology Interest Group

The Structural Biology Interest Group meetings are the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month at 9:00am, with few exceptions. Currently the group meets via Zoom. The faculty director of the group is Dr. Todd Washington. To join the mailing list or request the Zoom link, please contact Sonya Housholder in the CCOM Office of Research.
Learn & Create: 3D Printing Operating the Printer

Want to learn how to use a 3D printer, but not sure how to get started?? Learn the basics of 3D Design and Modeling in this step-by-step workshop. Before the workshop, please set up a Personal Tinkercad Account at https://www.tinkercad.com/join. Upon completion and log-in there will be a "Create New Design Button." Taught by Andrew Delgado, 3D Print Club.
Mindfulness Matters

Mindfulness is purposefully paying attention, non-judgmentally to the present moment. The practice of mindfulness can lead to an increased sense of balance, stress management and overall well-being in your life. Thursdays | 1:30 - 2:00 PM. Join: https://uiowa.zoom.us/j/129398591. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa-sponsored events....
