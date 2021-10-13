CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Monthly IT Security Seminars

uiowa.edu
 6 days ago

The Information Security and Policy Office (ISPO) host monthly seminars on security-related topics of interest. Seminars are held the second Wednesday of each month, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., and are open to members of the University and neighbor partnering communities to attend, and keep informed on a variety of Information Security topics of interest.

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Attorney general offers tips during Cyber Security Awareness Month

ATLANTA — October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month, and the Attorney General Chris Carr’s office wants Georgians to know how to keep their sensitive information safe from cybercriminals. “This is an ideal time to prepare to defend yourself from hackers and identity thieves that are trying to infiltrate your...
TECHNOLOGY
uiowa.edu

Virtual Training Seminar – Corporate Finance & Credit Analysis

VIRTUAL Corporate Finance & Credit Analysis Training Seminar. Apply your classroom knowledge to corporate scenarios. Juniors and Seniors majoring in Finance, Economics or Accounting with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. WHAT:. An exclusive seminar by Senior Finance Executives at GreatAmerica. Learn the “Five C’s of Credit” and gain a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
uiowa.edu

Analytics and Metrics in Teaching Technologies

Join this session to explore ways to use data about student behaviors and how to find that information using ICON and other tools. The Office of Teaching, Learning & Technology offers individual, small group, or departmental training. We also offer training on a variety of instructional technology needs such as ICON, digital media solutions, lecture capture, technology consulting, instructional assessment, TILE, general assignment classrooms, and more. To learn more about the services we offer, please visit our website at teach.its.uiowa.edu.
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

South Asian Studies Program Seminar

The South Asian Studies Program, International Programs, and Global Health Studies will present the Fall 2021 South Asian Studies Program Seminar on Wednesday, October 13, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom, featuring talks from 2021 Ananthamurthy-funded Global Health Studies Interns with the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM). The Global Health Studies...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Seminars#Ispo#University
uiowa.edu

Operator Theory Seminar - Professor Konstantin Slutsky

Professor Konstantin Slutsky; Iowa State University. Abstract: It has been proved by Foreman, Rudolph, and Weiss that classification of measure-preserving transformations up to conjugation is an infeasible task. Long before the descriptive set theoretical viewpoint allowed for estimating the complexity of this classification problem, ergodic theorists shifted their attention to weaker forms of equivalence. The paramount idea here belongs to Dye, who introduced the concept of a full group of an action, which became an important algebraic invariant encoding the orbit partition. The scope of applicability of these ideas grew in a multitude of directions, two of which are most relevant to our talk. First, the concept of a full group was generalized to Borel measure-preserving actions of Polish groups (Carderi and Le Ma?tre) and second, various subgroups of full groups were found to correspond to stronger types of equivalence than the orbit equivalence of actions. The latter phenomena first appeared prominently in Cantor dynamics in the works of Giordano, Putnam, and Skau, who showed that the so-called topological full groups encode flip-conjugacy of minimal homeomorphisms of the Cantor set. Motivated by this correspondence, Le MaÃ®tre introduced L1 full groups of discrete group actions as the analog of topological full groups within the framework of ergodic theory.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

BUILD: Responsible Action - Disability Accommodations on Campus

The session focuses on increasing awareness around where we succeed and where we need to improve supporting individuals with disability. Participants will learn about the history of the Disability Rights Movement, and relevant law and policy. Additionally, we’ll discuss what our responsibilities are for accommodation, why it matters, and strategies we can immediately implement in our departments, organizations, and communities.
COLLEGES
allongeorgia.com

Georgia AG Carr Recognizes National Cyber Security Awareness Month

October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month, and the Attorney General’s Office wants Georgians to know how to keep their sensitive information safe from cybercriminals. “This is an ideal time to prepare to defend yourself from hackers and identity thieves that are trying to infiltrate your computer and your wallet,”...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
uiowa.edu

EY Tax Talk

Interested in learning more about Tax at EY? Join this session to learn more about what a Tax career could look like and hear from EY professionals about their experiences working in Tax. Tax is an exciting and evolving industry that has changed more in the past five years than in the past 50.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Hartford Courant

Tech service links the visually impaired with remote agents for help navigating public transportation in Connecticut

Connecticut is launching an 18-month technology service pilot program linking the visually impaired to remotely-located agents for access to public transportation and other services. The Aira service uses a smartphone’s camera to stream live video to an agent who provides the subscriber with instant access to visual information about their surroundings. Agents use the live video to narrate and ...
CELL PHONES
uiowa.edu

TriNetX Training

TriNetX Analytics is a new functionality within the TriNetX toolset. You will be able to explore and compare cohorts, review cohort characteristics and compare outcomes of interest. We will demonstrate how to use these tools and give examples on best practices for when to use these different measures. After this...
SOFTWARE
uaf.edu

CFOS Seminar: Transitions in perspective

The next College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences seminar is on Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. via Zoom. The speaker is CFOS postdoctoral fellow Thomas Kelly. "Transitions in Perspective: How Laterally Advected Nutrients Can Support Distant Export Production in the Gulf of Mexico and Other Basins" Thomas Kelly will...
ZOOM
uiowa.edu

Anatomy & Cell Biology Seminar

Bowen Science Building, Spivey Auditorium (Aud 2 BSB) Neurobiology of stress embedded in the cerebellum" Yi-Mei (Amy) Yang, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Sciences, University of Minnesota (Sam Young, Faculty Host) Also available via ZOOM: https://uiowa.zoom.us/j/9951599930. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Independent

Sinclair Broadcast Group identifies data breach

Sinclair Broadcast Group said Monday that it's suffered a data breach and is still working to determine what information the data contained.The company said it started investigating the potential security incident on Saturday and on Sunday it identified certain servers and workstations that were encrypted with ransomware. It also found that certain office and operational networks were disrupted. Data was also taken from the company’s network.The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network and owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets.Sinclair said it's taken measures to contain the incident and that its forensic investigation is ongoing. However, the company said that the data breach has caused – and may continue to cause – disruption to parts of its business, including certain aspects of local advertisements by local broadcast stations on behalf of its customers. The company said that it is working diligently to restore operations quickly and securely.Sinclair said it currently can't determine whether or not the data breach will have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results.Shares declined before the market open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

Security takes center stage at TC Sessions: SaaS this month

Enterprises face a constant stream of threats, from nation-state hackers and cybercriminals to corporate insiders. But the pandemic upended the world of work that saw millions of people shift from their downtown city offices to their spare room at home practically overnight. The cloud held its own and reigned supreme,...
TECHNOLOGY
uiowa.edu

Course Design Institute for Sustainability Courses

Preparing to submit a course for the new Sustainability Gen Ed requirement? This semester-long series will provide hands-on support in the process of (re)designing a course. Participants will connect with other faculty members and learn from special guests who will provide insight into teaching about sustainability. Join us from 1...
EDUCATION
siliconangle.com

Reaching $6B valuation in 18 months, cloud security startup Wiz raises $250M

Cybersecurity startup Wiz Inc. today announced that it has achieved a $6 billion valuation, a mere 18 months after launching, thanks to a new $250 million funding round led by Greenoaks Capital and Insight Partners. The round comes six months after Wiz’s previous raise. The Israeli startup secured $350 million...
BUSINESS
unomaha.edu

Biomechanics Seminar Series

This week's seminar series features Dr. Mukul Mukherjee, from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Mukherjee's presentation is titled "Sensory Contributions to Human Movement Control and Learning in Health and Disease." Each of our sensory systems on its own is capable of creating a distinct percept of the environment to...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy