Dance Gala 2021

Despite Dostoevsky’s broad literary acclaim, composers hardly clamored to set his works for the stage. Introspective psychological portraiture suited novels, not musical dramas known for exaggerated expressivity. But while nineteenth-century composers steered clear of Dostoevsky, later composers recognized an opportunity. Dostoevsky’s tales came freighted with spiritual urgency and social critique, qualities that drew composers seeking to expand audiences’ conception of opera as a genre. This talk will introduce three operas based on Dostoevsky’s work: Sergei Prokofiev’s The Gambler, Leos Janacek’s The House of the Dead, and Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s The Idiot. We’ll listen to excerpts from each opera and discuss the appealing challenges that drew these 20th-century composers to musically inhabit Dostoevsky’s world.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO