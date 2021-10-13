CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOctober 13, 14, 15, 16 at 8:00 p.m. Dance Gala celebrates 40 years of captivating audiences with groundbreaking choreography created by University of Iowa Department of Dance faculty and prominent guest artists from around the world. This year, we are privileged to stage The Moor’s Pavane by José Limón, a 20th century modern dance masterwork. In addition, the dance faculty will premiere four exciting works, expressions of our resilience, commitment to, and enthusiasm for this art form. Dance Gala 2021 promises to engage audiences of all ages and we invite you to take a leap and join us in this celebration.

uiowa.edu

Queer Horror Festival

October 15, 16 at 8:00 p.m. The Queer Horror Festival will showcase five short pieces, written and directed by queer artists in the undergraduate community. The pieces explore various facets of queerness and how queerness intersects with the horror genre on stage. The following plays will be presented as part...
ENTERTAINMENT
elpasoinc.com

Sun City Gala

Fans of El Paso’s Khalid were on location at the Plaza Hotel in Downtown with the famed R&B singer for the inaugural Sun City Gala on Saturday, Oct. 2. The Great Khalid Foundation’s black-tie event included live entertainment, a five-course menu, a silent auction – and an appearance by Khalid, who sang for the attendees. Proceeds from the gala benefitted the foundation’s year-round initiatives.
EL PASO, TX
sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: Easterseals Happiness House Gala

Easterseals Southwest Florida celebrated its 75th anniversary with a sold-out gala under the big top at the Circus Arts Conservatory Sailor Circus Arena. The event honored Easterseals’ 75 years of serving individuals with disabilities and their families in Southwest Florida. Attendees were deliriously happy to have the chance to finally dress up and go out, and even happier to hear Easterseals' big plans for the future as it builds upon programming, including autism services, adult employment, equine-assisted programs, education and more. Entertainment included Circus Arts Conservatory students performing acrobatics and after-party music by the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.
CELEBRATIONS
uiowa.edu

Celebrating Beethoven: Complete 32 Sonatas UI Festival, Concert #3

This concert will be livestreamed here: https://music.uiowa.edu/about/live-stream-concert-schedule. View the program here: https://digital.lib.uiowa.edu/islandora/object/ui%3A29357. Program. Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) Piano Sonata No. 16 in G Major, op. 31 no. 1. Allegro vivace. Adagio grazioso. Rondo: Allegretto. Peter Liu**, piano. Piano Sonata No.17 in D minor, op. 31 no. 2 “Tempest”. Largo –...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Dostoevsky at the Opera

Despite Dostoevsky’s broad literary acclaim, composers hardly clamored to set his works for the stage. Introspective psychological portraiture suited novels, not musical dramas known for exaggerated expressivity. But while nineteenth-century composers steered clear of Dostoevsky, later composers recognized an opportunity. Dostoevsky’s tales came freighted with spiritual urgency and social critique, qualities that drew composers seeking to expand audiences’ conception of opera as a genre. This talk will introduce three operas based on Dostoevsky’s work: Sergei Prokofiev’s The Gambler, Leos Janacek’s The House of the Dead, and Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s The Idiot. We’ll listen to excerpts from each opera and discuss the appealing challenges that drew these 20th-century composers to musically inhabit Dostoevsky’s world.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Guardian

Dance Teacher

We are seeking a Dance Teacher, experienced in the styles of Contemporary, Freestyle Tap, Street and Musical Theatre, to join our happy and flourishing department on a temporary basis. The ideal candidate will inspire beginners right through to advanced level. They will be responsible for teaching individuals, duos and group...
THEATER & DANCE
theviolinchannel.com

CelloBello to Host Charity Auction and Gala

In conjunction with events held at the New England Conservatory of Music, the charity auction will take place between October 1 and 17, 2021. Founded by Katz in 2010, CelloBello is an online cello-focused platform that provides free access to cello lessons, masterclasses, interviews, and live-streamed chats with renowned artist-teachers from solo, chamber music, orchestral, and teaching professions.
CHARITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
georgetowner.com

Wolf Trap 50th Anniversary Gala

On September 25, Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts celebrated 50 years with a gala of cocktails and an al fresco dinner on their newly renovated outdoor pavilions. After dinner, guests enjoyed a private concert by the Avett Brothers and an after party with drinks and dancing under the stars. All photos by Tony Powell.
LIFESTYLE
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Ronnie Tutt, Drummer for Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and More, Dies at 83

Ronnie Tutt, a legendary drummer who spent years playing alongside Elvis Presley and teamed up with other superstars ranging from Johnny Cash to Stevie Nicks, has died. He was 83. In a Facebook post early Sunday, Terie Tutt wrote that her father died at home surrounded by his family. “It’s with deep sadness that my family and I share the loss of our beloved dad,” Terie Tutt wrote. “The Legendary Drummer, Ronnie Tutt, ‘has left the building.'” Elvis Presley Enterprises noted Tutt’s death in a statement Saturday. The group that runs Graceland recalled how Tutt drummed for Elvis with the TCB Band from...
MUSIC
International Business Times

Paul McCartney Says This Beatles Member Instigated Band's Split

Paul McCartney is setting the record straight on the breakup of the Beatles. McCartney, 79, is set to speak on an episode of BBC Radio 4's series "This Cultural Life," where he makes it clear that he wasn't the one who initiated the band's split. "I didn’t instigate the split....
MUSIC
theresandiego.com

The 12th Annual Miracle Babies Gala

Get whisked away to a magical evening under the moon and stars. The 12th annual Miracle Babies Gala, this year themed “La Fete Magnifique”, will whisk guests away to a magical evening under the moon and stars. Guests will enjoy an evening of gourmet cuisine and libations, the chance to bid on spectacular live auction opportunities and will dance the night away at Club Rouge.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Grosse Pointe News

Dreamy gala a highlight of the season

The Helm at the Boll Life Center will host its 25th annual gala in person this year, with an online component, following a successful virtual event in 2020. “Last year, we had great results with the silent auction online,” said Peggy Hayes, executive director. “People can see the items ahead of time and start bidding.”
GROSSE POINTE, MI
WFMZ-TV Online

2021 PEN America Literary Gala

Hundreds gather for PEN America gala, hosted by Awkwafina. PEN America held one of New York’s first major indoor literary gatherings since the pandemic began last year, as hundreds met Tuesday night for the organization’s annual gala to honor writers, community servants, political dissidents and such prominent public figures as Walt Disney executive chair Robert A. Iger. Guest presenters included Lin-Manuel Miranda, who introduced Iger, and Jodie Foster, a longtime friend of honoree Henry Louis Gates Jr. Actor-rapper Awkwafina hosted the gala, and attendees also included such writers as Min Jin Lee, Claudia Rankine and Walter Isaacson.
WALT DISNEY

