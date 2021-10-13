Dance Gala 2021
October 13, 14, 15, 16 at 8:00 p.m. Dance Gala celebrates 40 years of captivating audiences with groundbreaking choreography created by University of Iowa Department of Dance faculty and prominent guest artists from around the world. This year, we are privileged to stage The Moor’s Pavane by José Limón, a 20th century modern dance masterwork. In addition, the dance faculty will premiere four exciting works, expressions of our resilience, commitment to, and enthusiasm for this art form. Dance Gala 2021 promises to engage audiences of all ages and we invite you to take a leap and join us in this celebration.events.uiowa.edu
Comments / 0