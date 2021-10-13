CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa Bibliophiles "I Know What You Bought Last Summer: The Stories behind Your Books"

uiowa.edu
 6 days ago

Join Iowa Bibliophiles as we welcome rare book seller Patrick Olson for his talk "I Know What You Bought Last Summer: The Stories Behind Your Books" Bookseller Patrick Olson will share the stories behind some favorite things that have happened to land at the University of Iowa. Sometimes amusing, always illuminating, his tales will provide a broader picture of the rare book trade and a behind-the-scenes look at how it all works.

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Iowa#Q A
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy