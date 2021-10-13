Iowa Bibliophiles "I Know What You Bought Last Summer: The Stories behind Your Books"
Join Iowa Bibliophiles as we welcome rare book seller Patrick Olson for his talk "I Know What You Bought Last Summer: The Stories Behind Your Books" Bookseller Patrick Olson will share the stories behind some favorite things that have happened to land at the University of Iowa. Sometimes amusing, always illuminating, his tales will provide a broader picture of the rare book trade and a behind-the-scenes look at how it all works.events.uiowa.edu
