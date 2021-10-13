CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Hacker’s brief

By County 17
county17.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation for this week’s Hacker’s Brief is provided by CyberWyoming Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit affiliate of CyberWyoming. Did You Receive My Email? If you receive a short email from anyone that you don’t know saying “did you receive my email” it is usually a scammer trying to see if the email address is valid. Just ignore it. A Laramie citizen reported such an email from Mr. Naak Regis at hikmetersek2017@gmail.com and another one from Mr. Chusak Jaidee at johnswith011@gmail.com.

county17.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

There could be an extra $300 in your bank account

The fourth round of child tax credit payments will reach millions of families on Friday. The Biden administration approved the child tax credit payments as part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported. That bill expanded...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Un#Us Department Of State#Medicare Fraud#Cyberwyoming Alliance#Chase Account Disabled#Chase Bank
maryvilleforum.com

Straight Talk with Sam: Keeping the IRS out of our banking accounts

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has no business snooping through our bank accounts—but that’s exactly what they’re trying to do. Buried deep within the Administration’s proposed budget is a sneaky little provision that would require banks large and small to report all transaction data for every bank account with more than $600 of deposits or withdrawals in a year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
nbcboston.com

When Hackers Strike, It's Best Not to Pay Ransom, Experts Say

Cybercriminals disrupted the U.S. economy on an unprecedented scale this year, shutting down the U.S.’s largest fuel pipeline, temporarily halting meat processing plants that provide about a fifth of the country’s supply, and going after hospitals, clinics and universities. The pipeline operator, Colonial Pipeline Co. based in Georgia, confirmed in...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
United Nations
county17.com

Protect your financial information online

If you’ re an investor, you probably enjoy the convenience of managing your accounts online. But you’ ll also want to make sure that you’re not making it convenient for hackers, “phishers,” and others with bad intentions to gain the same access. Fortunately, there’s a lot you can do to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTLA

Facebook hiring in Europe to build ‘metaverse’ that connects people virtually

Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control in people’s online lives. The company said in a blog post Sunday that those […]
INTERNET
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1

Are you one of the people who could get a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400?

The American Rescue Plan Act has provided Americans with many checks and tax credits as relief from the pandemic. Many people say a fourth check is necessary. Specifically, for senior citizens. The group called The Senior Citizens League is pushing to get another $1,400 sent out senior citizens. While seniors...
ITHACA, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NJ.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check?

While it is unlikely that the general public will get a fourth stimulus check, an influential, non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is trying to persuade Congress to send a $1,400 check to Social Security recipients so they can battle inflation. The Senior Citizens League sent a...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that'll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to receive their biggest monthly "raise" in nearly four decades. High-earning workers may be opening up their wallets a bit wider next year. Since being...
PERSONAL FINANCE
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy