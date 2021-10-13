Hacker’s brief
Information for this week’s Hacker’s Brief is provided by CyberWyoming Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit affiliate of CyberWyoming. Did You Receive My Email? If you receive a short email from anyone that you don’t know saying “did you receive my email” it is usually a scammer trying to see if the email address is valid. Just ignore it. A Laramie citizen reported such an email from Mr. Naak Regis at hikmetersek2017@gmail.com and another one from Mr. Chusak Jaidee at johnswith011@gmail.com.county17.com
