Cloudy forecast for Bedford — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(BEDFORD, KY.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Bedford, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bedford:

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



