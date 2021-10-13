Duly Noted

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRBA Members qualify for a free year of premium access to SwiftScan, to scan, sign and send high-quality digital documents from an iPhone or iPad. SwiftScan replaces a scanner, printer, and fax machine with an easy-to-use, privacy-safe mobile app that captures scanner-quality digital documents using a device camera. Capture a document, edit, and e-sign; save documents to Google Drive, OneDrive, Box, and Dropbox, or send directly to partners and clients via email and fax.

legalnews.com

legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

Clark Hill presents webinar on ‘Immigration Best Practices’?Nov. 10. Clark Hill will present a webinar titled “Compliance Check: Immigration Best Practices” on Wednesday, November 10, beginning at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Immigration compliance in the automotive and manufacturing industries is an ever-moving target, and if employers are in violation, it...
IMMIGRATION
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: The quality of diversity

American diversity is in the spotlight as racial discrimination in the United States reemerges as a major topic of public discussion, touching everything from education to housing to policing. The context of the quality of American diversity is inescapable as multiple debates around race relations continue to rage. We tend to think of diversity in […] The post Commentary: The quality of diversity appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
EDUCATION
legalnews.com

Newspaper modernization protects Michigan citizens

This week the Michigan Senate unanimously passed the Newspaper Modernization bills, SB 258 and SB 259 sponsored by Senator Sylvia Santana (D-Detroit) and Senator Curtis VanderWall (R-Ludington). Michigan law currently requires that public notices – notifying readers of such things as public hearings and budget approvals — are printed in...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Foster Swift to participate in Mansfield Rule Program focused on diversity in leadership

LANSING –Foster Swift Collins & Smith will be one of 70-plus law firms participating in the Midsize Mansfield Rule Certification program. This program was established by the Diversity Lab (an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in the law) with the goal to boost the representation of historically underrepresented lawyers in law firm leadership by broadening the pool of candidates considered for these positions.
LANSING, MI
legalnews.com

At a Glance

Applications sought to fill vacancy on state Court of Appeals. Applications are being accepted for a seat on the Michigan Court of Appeals, 2nd District, left vacant by the death last month of Judge Jonathan Tukel. Applicants must be members of the State Bar of Michigan who meet the legal...
POLITICS
legalnews.com

Key component of Peacemaking circle rests on trust, respect

As young women beginning our journey in the legal world, we had the privilege of interning for the Honorable Timothy Connors of the Washtenaw County Court this year. The two of us – one a senior at the University of Michigan and the other a soon-to-be member of the University of Michigan Law School Class of 2025 – learned about Peacemaking from our mentor.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine Becomes First Openly Transgender Four-Star Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine made history again when she was sworn in to the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Tuesday. The swearing-in made Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, the first openly transgender four-star officer in the uniformed services and the USPHS Commissioned Corps’ first female four-star admiral. I am deeply honored & grateful to join the ranks of men & women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small & large threats, known and unknown. I promise to uphold that trust to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RiverBender.com

Homelessness In America

ALTON - Homelessness is a growing issue in the United States. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were more than 580,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. Since the pandemic began, many businesses have had to close their doors, causing one of the largest waves of unemployment and home evictions. According to the Census Bureau, 1.3 million people reported that they were very likely to be leaving their homes in the next two months due to eviction. Those that are facing homelessness Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
legalnews.com

Legal assistant enjoys variety of work and client interaction

Heather Kimbrell, a legal assistant with Curtis, Curtis & Brelinski, P.C., in Jackson and previously with Farhat & Story in Lansing, lives on 14 acres in Mason and has chickens, goats, rabbits, a dog and a cat. Photo courtesy of Heather Kimbrell. By Sheila Pursglove. Legal News. Heather Kimbrell originally...
LANSING, MI
legalnews.com

WMU-Cooley Law School becomes new home of the National Legal Mentoring Consortium

LANSING– WMU-Cooley Law School has become the new administrative home of the National Legal Mentoring Consortium; and Amy Timmer, WMU-Cooley associate dean of Academic and Student Affairs, has been named director. “I am pleased that the Consortium’s executive committee has given me the honor of being its new director, and...
LANSING, MI
legalnews.com

Firm's Cannabis Law practice debuts vlog

Miller Johnson has debuted a new video log introducing the firm’s Cannabis Law practice (https://youtu.be/khmUU99LoUU). This vlog series is the latest effort furthering Miller Johnson’s success in informing and educating businesses in the cannabis industry. Shoran Reid Williams and Joslin Monahan, co-chairs of Miller Johnson’s Cannabis Law practice, introduce the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
legalnews.com

State Bar offers online seminar on 'How to Run a Lean Law Firm'

The State Bar of Michigan’s Practice Management Resource Center (PMRC) will host the virtual seminar “How to Run a Lean Law Firm,” featuring Larry Port, CEO of Rocket Matter, and Dave Maxfield, consumer law attorney for Consumer Law SC. On Wednesday, October 27, this virtual seminar will provide attendees with...
SOFTWARE
legalnews.com

American Bar Association section honors two attorneys

The American Bar Association Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section will be honoring two attorneys this week. Dallas lawyer Jennifer Kilpatrick will receive the ABA Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section’s Kirsten Christophe Memorial Award for Excellence in Trial and Insurance Law during the TIPS Fall Meeting, October 13-16, in Dallas.
LAW
legalnews.com

ABA encourages attorneys to commit to pro bono work

The nation faces an extraordinary need for legal assistance on multiple fronts, the American Bar Association has noted, from the eviction crisis arising from the pandemic, to assistance for refugees from Afghanistan and Haiti as well as other areas, to the legal issues arising from weather-related disasters. For the rest...
ADVOCACY
legalnews.com

Attorneys honored at Michigan Association for Justice banquet

LANSING—On Sept. 18, the Michigan Association for Justice (MAJ) hosted its 76th Annual Banquet at Ford Field in Detroit. The event brought together trial lawyers from across the state for an evening of celebration and engagement. Five individuals were honored during the event for the outstanding work they had showcased throughout the year. Steve Pontoni, MAJ Executive Director, made the announcement.
DETROIT, MI

