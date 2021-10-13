Daily Weather Forecast For Lakeview
LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain and snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 17 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
