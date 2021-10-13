Bowers & Wilkins 600 S2 series shines brightly in the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021
Bowers & Wilkins has once again shown its considerable skill in delivering excellent sound for a reasonable price by producing two of our favourite speakers this year, the 607 S2 Anniversary Edition (£449, $700, AU$995) and their bigger, broader siblings, the 606 S2 Anniversary Edition (£599, $899, AU$1299). In the What Hi-Fi? Award 2021, each speaker wins in its price category – the 'Best standmount speaker £300-£500' and 'Best standmount speaker £500-£750' respectively.www.whathifi.com
