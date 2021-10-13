A rainy Wednesday in Deer River — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DEER RIVER, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Deer River Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Deer River:

Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, October 14 Cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly Cloudy High 49 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.