Daily Weather Forecast For Falls City

FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 17 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 66 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.