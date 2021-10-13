Daily Weather Forecast For Falls City
FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
