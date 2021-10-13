‘Danmaku Unlimited’ Developer Announces Shoot ‘Em Up ‘Danmaku Unlimited: WYVER ULTRA’, First Teaser Released

Just shy of a year ago developer Optillusion and publisher XD Network announced their perspective-shifting puzzler Moncage and their intention of releasing the game across multiple platforms including mobile in 2021. Now they are making good on that promise as they’ve finally announced a release date for Moncage on iOS, Android, and PC. The game itself uses an extremely clever concept where you’re given a cube and on each face of that cube is a different fully 3D scene. You can move the cube around to get different perspectives and look “inside" the tiny scenes, but the goal is to actually situate your view in just the right way to solve different types of puzzles. For example there could be an object at the edge of one scene on the cube that aligns just right with an object from an adjacent scene to create one unified object, and that object then becomes a part of the game and can change or affect what is happening in a scene. I feel like I’m doing an extremely poor job of explaining this, but it makes a whole lot more sense if you watch this latest trailer for Moncage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO