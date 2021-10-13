‘Danmaku Unlimited’ Developer Announces Shoot ‘Em Up ‘Danmaku Unlimited: WYVER ULTRA’, First Teaser Released
Sunny Tam’s Danmaku Unlimited shoot ’em up games are excellent and I keep going back to them on everything they are on for the blend of great visuals and the amazing music. Danmaku Unlimited 3 ($4.99) is the newest game and it remains a superlative experience on every platform. I also love the soundtracks by Blankfield in his games. Danmaku Unlimited 3 even hit Nintendo Switch and got a physical release through Limited Run Games. Read our review of the iOS version here. Sunny just announced Danmaku Unlimited: WYVER ULTRA as a 10th anniversary project for Doragon Games (Sunny Tam). Danmaku Unlimited: WYVER ULTRA is currently in development but the name has been finalized. Platforms are not confirmed yet, but I hope it does come to iOS. Check out the teaser in Sunny’s Tweet below:toucharcade.com
