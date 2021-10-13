CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Danmaku Unlimited’ Developer Announces Shoot ‘Em Up ‘Danmaku Unlimited: WYVER ULTRA’, First Teaser Released

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 5 days ago

Sunny Tam’s Danmaku Unlimited shoot ’em up games are excellent and I keep going back to them on everything they are on for the blend of great visuals and the amazing music. Danmaku Unlimited 3 ($4.99) is the newest game and it remains a superlative experience on every platform. I also love the soundtracks by Blankfield in his games. Danmaku Unlimited 3 even hit Nintendo Switch and got a physical release through Limited Run Games. Read our review of the iOS version here. Sunny just announced Danmaku Unlimited: WYVER ULTRA as a 10th anniversary project for Doragon Games (Sunny Tam). Danmaku Unlimited: WYVER ULTRA is currently in development but the name has been finalized. Platforms are not confirmed yet, but I hope it does come to iOS. Check out the teaser in Sunny’s Tweet below:

TouchArcade

‘NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition’ Release Date Announced for Apple Arcade, First Gameplay Trailer Showcased

In the middle of last month, the App Store Apple Arcade tab updated to reveal 2K’s NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition (). NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition was a surprise for me because I figured NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition would just be updated with new content. NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is a separate release for Apple Arcade and it features the updated 2022 NBA rosters, online multiplayer mode, MyCareer, MyCourt, and a lot more. It even has exclusive Apple Arcade modes like Association Mode and MyCOURT. When NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition was revealed on the App Store, it had an October 19th release date listed. I speculated that this might not be the final date because it isn’t a Friday but 2K just confirmed that it will launch on that day. Watch the NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition first gameplay trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Get Together’ is a Clever Cooperative Puzzler Coming to Mobile and PC this Week

A big part of my lifelong love of video games is the ability to tune out the entire rest of the world and partake in some good old-fashioned solo escapism. But as great as games can be on an individual level, they’re also really fantastic ways to spend time with others. Whether elbow to elbow in an arcade, on opposite sides of the living room couch, or over the magic of the internet waves, video games have always had a large social component. Lots of times that is in a competitive manner, but there’s also plenty of great cooperative gaming experiences to be shared with others.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Digital Version of Unique Two-Player Card Game ‘The Fox in the Forest’ is Heading to Mobile and Steam Next Week

Dire Wolf Digital has announced that they’ll be partnering up with Renegade Game Studios and Foxtrot Games to bring their award-winning two-player card game The Fox in the Forest to iOS, Android, and PC devices next week. The Fox in the Forest was designed by Joshua Buergel and originally released several years back as a physical card game of the “trick-taking" variety. Two players are each dealt 13 cards with the remaining cards in the deck used as a draw pile. Flip the top card in the draw pile over to reveal what the trump suit of that round. Each player will play one card from their hand with the trump suit and cards played determining which player wins the “trick" of each round. Play goes on until both players’ hands are empty and then you’ll tally up the score based on the tricks that each player has won.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Hearthstone’ Mercenaries Mode Gameplay Trailer Released, Patch 21.4 Arrives Later Today

When Hearthstone (Free) patch 21.2 arrived a little while ago, Hearthstone Mercenaries pre-purchase was available on all platforms. If you’ve not kept up with Hearthstone and the new Mercenaries mode, it lets you collect Mercenaries and assemble parties to take on procedurally generated bounties by blending RPG and roguelike elements alongside Hearthstone characters. Earlier today, Blizzard revealed that Hearthstone patch 21.4 with the new Mercenaries mode releases later today. There will be 51 playable mercenaries at launch and this mode will have its own rating and matchmaking system. Blizzard says this is the most complex matchmaking and rating system the game has seen. Details on this will be revealed soon. Blizzard also released the first Hearthstone Mercenaries gameplay video. Watch it below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Pokemon GO’ Halloween Mischief Event Announced, Begins October 15th with Seasonal Bonuses, Special Research, Timed Research, and More

Pokemon GO Halloween Mischief part one is themed around Psychic and Poison type Pokemon. Galarian Slowpoke can evolve into Galarian Slowking here. You will also be available to evolve Galarian Slowpoke after the event ends. The Mega Gengar raid will also be available during this event. Ghoulish Pals focuses on Ghost types with Phantump, Trevenant, Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist making their debuts in Pokemon GO through this event. Part two ends on October 31st worldwide. This year and early 2022 will also likely see collaborations with the upcoming remakes and Pokemon Legends: Arceus for cross promotion. Head over to our forum thread for more discussion around Pokémon GO. It is available for free on iOS and Android. What do you think of the state of Pokemon GO in 2021?
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Metroid Dread’ and ‘Disco Elysium’, Plus the Latest Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for October 12th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a pair of big reviews for you to enjoy. First up, I’ve got my review of Metroid Dread ready. I’m sure everyone has been waiting patiently for it. Next, our pal Mikhail has his full review of Disco Elysium – The Final Cut. After that, we look at the handful of new releases that hit the eShop today, and finish up with the ever-present lists of incoming and expiring sales. Let’s dig in!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Shoot ’em up game Rick Henderson planned for Switch

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer Fat Pug Studio have announced Rick Henderson, an endless horizontal-scrolling shoot ’em up game. Switch will be getting the title in the future, but a specific release window hasn’t been shared. Here’s an overview of the game:. Paying homage to arcade classics and wrapped in nostalgic...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Hack ‘N Slash Roguelike ‘Skeletal Avenger’ is Heading to Mobile and 10tons is Looking for Beta Testers

Back in May of last year, which somehow feels like a bajillion years ago, developer 10tons announced their latest title, a hack ‘n slash dungeon crawler called Skeletal Avenger. The premise is that you played as a skeleton who was done dirty during their lifetime by a specific individual, and so you manage to be resurrected deep within a tomb and must fight your way up a huge dungeon floor-by-floor in order to make it to the surface and seek out said individual to extract your revenge. Truly a skeletal avenger, just like it says on the box. Following that initial announcement in May, the plan was to release Skeletal Avenger on PC in Early Access later in the year, and just about a year removed from that early release the game officially launched on PC and consoles just a couple of weeks ago. Here is the launch trailer for that release to give you an idea of what’s in store with Skeletal Avenger.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Unique Perspective Puzzler ‘Moncage’ Releasing on iOS, Android, and PC November 16th

Just shy of a year ago developer Optillusion and publisher XD Network announced their perspective-shifting puzzler Moncage and their intention of releasing the game across multiple platforms including mobile in 2021. Now they are making good on that promise as they’ve finally announced a release date for Moncage on iOS, Android, and PC. The game itself uses an extremely clever concept where you’re given a cube and on each face of that cube is a different fully 3D scene. You can move the cube around to get different perspectives and look “inside" the tiny scenes, but the goal is to actually situate your view in just the right way to solve different types of puzzles. For example there could be an object at the edge of one scene on the cube that aligns just right with an object from an adjacent scene to create one unified object, and that object then becomes a part of the game and can change or affect what is happening in a scene. I feel like I’m doing an extremely poor job of explaining this, but it makes a whole lot more sense if you watch this latest trailer for Moncage.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Relaxing Strategy Game ‘Wingspan’ from Monster Couch Is Coming to Android Next Month following its debut on iOS, Pre-Registrations Now Live

Back in July, Monster Couch’s Wingspan ($9.99) arrived on iOS. Wingspan is based on the original physical board game designed by Elizabeth Hargrave, and it is coming to Android next month. The digital version previously hit other platforms including Nintendo Switch and it is now coming to Android (via Pocket Gamer) with support for 1 to 5 players. Read my review of the original iOS release of Wingspan here. Your aim in Wingspan is to attract birds to your wildlife preserves. Wingspan includes 170 unique birds with their own abilities and powers and you need to make the most of this to earn as many points to win. The Android versions includes cross platform play as well. Watch the Wingspan Android release date trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Open Beta for the Stunning ‘Racing Master’ from NetEase and Codemasters Kicks Off in the US and Canada Today

Earlier this year in March NetEase Games and Codemasters announced a new mobile racing title called Racing Master that looked to offer a huge assortment of high-end licensed vehicles to race as well as cutting edge visuals using Unreal Engine 4. That same month an early beta test took place for those who pre-registered on the game’s official website, and now the developers have announced that they’re ready to kick off another round of beta testing starting today. With this second beta test comes a host of new features for Racing Master, which you can see in this brand new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Latest FMV Game from Wales Interactive, ‘Bloodshore’, Gets New Trailer and November 3rd Release Date

About a month ago developer Wales Interactive announced their latest full motion video game adventure titled Bloodshore for all major consoles, PC, and iOS. Wales is quite well-known for being front and center during the FMV game revival of the past decade, and it was just a little over two weeks ago that another of their FMV games called I Saw Black Clouds landed on iOS. For Bloodshore, the premise is that you’re a contestant on a morbid game show called Killstream where you’re dropped on an island with other players and must remain the sole survivor to earn a huge cash prize. While the game was introduced via a teaser trailer last month, this week Wales has released a much lengthier trailer giving you an even better idea of what’s in store with Bloodshore. Check it out.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Scribblenauts Unlimited PC Game Download For Free

Scribblenauts Unlimited, a puzzle-sandbox videogame developed by 5th Cell, is published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Scribblenauts Unlimited is similar to other entries in the series in that the core game play mechanics are the same. Maxwell is back as the player character. The objective of the game is to...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Tiny Wings+’ Is Out Now on Apple Arcade alongside Major Updates for ‘Reigns: Beyond’, ‘Crossy Road Castle’, ‘Mini Motorways’, ‘Frenzic: Overtime’, and More

There have been lots of big updates this weeks as well. Reigns: Beyond gets its first update in over half a year with Reigns: Beyond 1.0.3 bringing in 200 new cards to the game. This update lets you meet new characters and head to new planets as you discover the backstory of De Souza and Anton. Hipster Whale’s Crossy Road Castle adds a new Candy Cafe tower featuring new levels in today’s Crossy Road Castle 6.0 update. This is the first new tower in a few months following the Space Station 115 tower. Doodle God Universe gets a massive update letting you assemble a set of heroes with different skills to take on the dragon. It includes new animations, elements, voices, music, and even a new game + mode.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Gleylancer shoots em up on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

First released on the SEGA Mega Drive way back in 1992, it’s time for the iconic Gleylancer to be revived for modern consoles – with launch on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. Oh, and it’s fully optimised for the next-gen too. Available to purchase and download right now, Greylancer takes what...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘The Good Life’, ‘Gleylancer’, ‘Murder House’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for October 15th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a bunch more new releases for you to look at. There are a few solid titles in today’s list, and we’ve got summaries of the works. You know, assuming you have any room in the budget after yesterday. We also have lists of new and expiring sales, though there’s nothing terribly surprising to be seen in them. The Animal Crossing Direct is scheduled for today, but I’ll be at home by the time it starts so I’ll have to leave that in your hands for now. Well, let’s get to the rest of the good stuff.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Flexing Our Switch OLED Muscles – The TouchArcade Show #508

Well howdy, stranger! The TouchArcade Show took the past couple of weeks off but we’re back and better than ever in episode 508! We kick things off talking about the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, which both Eli and myself came into possession of in quite different ways. That leads nicely into discussion about the Animal Crossing Nintendo Direct that went down this morning and was filled with all sorts of news. We then wrap things up with a little speculation of what we might see at Apple’s latest online showcase which is scheduled for Monday morning.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Monument Valley 2’ Gets a Surprise Update with a New Chapter Titled ‘The Lost Forest’ Created to Help Protect Trees

Ustwo Games just released a brand new update for the superlative Monument Valley 2 ($1.99) on both iOS and Android bringing in a free new chapter. The Lost Forest chapter consists of four intimate scenes created by Ustwo Games to inspire people to sign the Play4Forests petition. Ever since Monument Valley 2 ($1.99) launched on iOS years ago, it has gotten updated to support newer devices and it is great to see a new chapter added to the game for free. I’m always looking for an excuse to replay both Monument Valley games and this makes it easier. Watch the Monument Valley 2 The Lost Chapter trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
WDTN

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES

