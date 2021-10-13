Daily Weather Forecast For Marlette
MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
