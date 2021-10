Seoul [South Korea], October 18 (ANI/Global Economic): Despite the impact of China's crackdown on K-pop fandom, the K-pop physical album market has continued to grow. According to the Gaon Chart on the 15th, cumulative sales of top 400 albums reached 43 million copies from January to September this year. Even though sales in the fourth quarter have not yet been added up, it has already surpassed last year's sales, which surpassed exceeded 40 million copies for the first time in history.

