Lovelock Daily Weather Forecast
LOVELOCK, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of snow showers then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
