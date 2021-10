A highly regarded Leicester City defender wants to establish himself despite being the subject of transfer interest. Will Timothy Castagne stay with the Foxes?. At the moment it would be very unlikely or actually surprising to hear that Castagne was a probable departure from Leicester in January. The current climate in the Premier League was heating up even before Newcastle United’s almost magical takeover; a move that has been criticised by some for Financial Fair Play concerns, along with Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. But that is definitely an situation to discuss another day.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO