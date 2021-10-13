CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key inflation report: Prices aren't coming back to earth anytime soon

By By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
WLFI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS inflation remains much higher than anyone would like — consumers, the White House, the Federal Reserve... In September, prices stayed high, returning to a 13-year peak after dipping a bit in August. Consumer price inflation — one of the key inflation indicators — rose 0.4% in September, adjustefor seasonal...

www.wlfi.com

Joe Biden
Money

What Is 'Transitory' Inflation, and When Will Prices Come Down?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen weighed in on Americans' growing concerns about inflation this week, telling CBS Evening News she believes the increased prices are "transitory." But not everyone agrees. Raphael Bostic, the president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, said Tuesday that he's no longer using the term "transitory" to describe...
AFP

IMF, G20 fret over supply chain bottlenecks, inflation fears

Global finance officials gathered in Washington on Wednesday were focused on finding a way to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks that are driving prices higher and threatening to derail the economic recovery. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said the lag in vaccination rates to contain the pandemic in developing nations is contributing to the supply constraints, and "as long as it widens, this risk of interruptions in global supply chains is going to be higher."
WLFI.com

The 'swear word' at the heart of the great inflation debate

Inflation is high. It could stay that way. The US consumer price index rose 5.4% over the previous year in September, according to data published Wednesday. Stripping out food and energy, which tend to be more volatile, prices rose 4% over the same period. Inflation has now been at elevated...
Forbes

Key Test Coming Tomorrow For U.S. Inflation Picture

For much of 2021 the debate has continued between those that view U.S. inflation as transitory, and those seeing longer-term supply issues. We are now at the point where inflation should continue to moderate if the transitory view is correct. The Fed sees 4% inflation this year, but closer to 2% next year. Tomorrow’s CPI numbers will be an important test of whether that view will play out.
#Us Inflation#Price Index#Food Prices#The White House#The Federal Reserve#Delta
New York Post

Inflation comes in hotter than expected as prices spike 5.4 percent

Inflation continued to surge in September, with prices rising more than expected as companies grapple with a snarled supply chain and a nationwide labor shortage, the feds said Wednesday. The Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket of goods and services as well as energy and food costs,...
FXStreet.com

Commodity price surge fan fears of inflation as we await key data

October can be a tricky month for stock markets, if you believe in seasonality, and this week is usually the worst, with the 10th ad 12th historically the worst days for stock market performance in October. Thus, it should be no surprise that US stock markets have turned negative at the end of the Monday session. In fact, the UK index has been defying seasonal weakness, and has been the recent out-performer in Europe due to its large energy sector. The themes at the start of this week include sharply rising commodity prices, the price of Brent crude oil continues to surge after last week’s Opec meeting and it is up 1.6% on Monday, just below $84 per barrel, WTI is at a 7-year high and broke above $80 per barrel on Monday, while cotton is also at a 10-year high. Elsewhere, rising sovereign bond yields is also a theme to watch out for, with the 10-year US Treasury yield surging above 1.6% at the end of last week, and the UK 10-year Gilt yield rising to its highest level 2019 on the back of some hawkish talk from Bank of England policy makers.
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
CNBC

Strong wage gains cast doubt that inflation is going away anytime soon

Strong wage gains in September lend credence to the notion that inflation could run longer than many economists anticipate. The persistent price increases have ramifications for consumers and policymakers. Despite the slow pace of job growth in the last two months, most economists expect the Federal Reserve to start easing...
Crain's Cleveland Business

U.S. used-car prices, a key inflation driver, surge to record

Used-car prices, one of the biggest factors in U.S. inflation this year, rose to an all-time high in September as pandemic-driven supply-chain disruptions continued. The Manheim U.S. Used Vehicle Value Index, a measure of pricing trends at wholesale auctions, increased 5.3% in September from a month earlier, the biggest monthly gain since April. The index is now up 27.1% from a year earlier.
SKIFT

Hotel Jobs Report Shows Many Workers Still Aren’t Coming Back

Time to find a new talking point for earnings season. Major hotel CEOs over the summer blamed their hiring issues on the fact furloughed employees received an extra $300 in unemployment benefits from the pandemic relief bill. The benefits lapsed, and hotels are still having a hard time hiring. The...
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Declines were apparent across multiple categories, but stark in the auto sector, with production of motor vehicles and parts falling 7.2 percent "as shortages of semiconductors continued to hobble operations," the central bank said. The drop came as a surprise as economists were forecasting a modest increase in industrial production. And after reporting a gain in August that returned total output in the world's largest economy to its pre-pandemic level, the Fed revised the data to instead show a decline.
Forbes

The U.S. Economy May Be Facing Another Recession, New Research Suggests

The U.S. economy may be heading for another downturn within the next six months if sagging consumer expectations are any guide, according to new research from ex-Bank of England member David Blanchflower. It’s a counterintuitive prediction given all the talk of recovery and inflation fears permeating the economic debate at...
WLFI.com

Biden alone can't end the supply chain crisis

The Biden administration is making a concerted effort to ease the extreme stress on supply chains that is causing sticker shock, leaving store shelves empty and creating lengthy shipping delays. The centerpiece is a 90-day sprint, announced Wednesday, aimed at unclogging port congestion by moving the Port of Los Angeles,...
