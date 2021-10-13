CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Cain says Superman coming out 'isn't bold or brave'

By By Lisa Respers France, CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Cain, one of the actors who has portrayed Superman, has spoken out about the latest DC comic book character version being bisexual. Cain, who played the superhero in the 1990s TV series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," appeared on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday and talked about the character of Jon Kent, written as the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, being in a relationship with another man in a forthcoming edition.

