Dean Cain says Superman coming out 'isn't bold or brave'

DC FanDome has brought no shortage of updates surrounding the DC universe, including how its roster of characters are adapted on the big screen, on TV, in comics, and more. As the publisher also revealed on Saturday, that includes an update to one of Superman's most iconic staples — his motto of "Truth, Justice, and the American Way," which originated in the Superman radio serials of the 1940s. As DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee revealed at DC FanDome, the new mission statement for Superman will be "Truth, Justice, and A Better Tomorrow", as a way of reflecting the next evolution of Superman's 80-plus year history.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO