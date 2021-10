Getting vaccinated against flu is more important than ever; all Alaskans age six months and older should get their annual flu shot. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) urges Alaskans to get vaccinated against the flu before the end of October. Getting an annual flu shot will help protect you and others from the flu – and help prevent additional strain on Alaska’s health care system. The flu shot is readily available at most Juneau pharmacies or at your health provider’s office.

