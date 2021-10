The New Orleans Saints faced plenty of questions heading into the season, such as how they would replace QB Drew Brees and how the team would perform on offense with WR Michael Thomas out with an injury. So far, those questions haven’t exactly been answered at the Saints sit at 2-2 in a competitive NFC South division. Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team has had their share of close wins and tough losses, but still sit at 2-2 and have the opportunity to compete in the NFC East. A loss for either team would be a major step back in the division races. When the Saints come marching to Washington to take on the Football team, let’s take a look at the player props you should consider putting a sprinkle on.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO