Daily Weather Forecast For Nathalie
NATHALIE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0