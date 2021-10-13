CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-third of Canadians think parents will still send children to school while sick

By University of Saskatchewan
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than one-third of Canadians don't trust parents to keep their children home from school if they develop COVID-19 symptoms. This is just one of the compelling findings of the Taking the Pulse of Canada national survey conducted by the University of Saskatchewan's (USask) Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research (CHASR), which received responses from 1,000 Canadian adults 18 years of age and older, contacted between Sept. 3 and Sept. 28 via landlines and cellphone.

