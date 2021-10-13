CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cozad, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cozad

Cozad Dispatch
 5 days ago

COZAD, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cPqgGBk00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Cozad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

