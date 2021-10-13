4-Day Weather Forecast For Cozad
COZAD, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 66 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
