Grangeville Weather Forecast
GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 44 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 47 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0