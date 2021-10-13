Piedmont Weather Forecast
PIEDMONT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
