4-Day Weather Forecast For Newcastle
NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Snow likely and areas of blowing snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 19 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 42 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
