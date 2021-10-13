CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Newcastle

 5 days ago

NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cPqg7KS00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Snow likely and areas of blowing snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 34 °F, low 19 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 39 °F, low 21 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 25 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle, WY
ABOUT

With Newcastle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

