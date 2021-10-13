Cle Elum Weather Forecast
CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 48 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Light Rain
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of Light Rain
- High 61 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
