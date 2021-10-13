Cle Elum Weather Forecast

CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 48 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 50 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of Light Rain High 56 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Chance of Light Rain High 61 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



