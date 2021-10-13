Daily Weather Forecast For Goodland

GOODLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 64 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 54 °F, low 34 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 57 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight High 68 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



