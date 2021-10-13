New Hampton Weather Forecast
NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 38 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
