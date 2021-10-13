New Hampton Weather Forecast

NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 37 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 59 °F, low 38 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



