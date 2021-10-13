Alturas Weather Forecast
ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 48 °F, low 23 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
